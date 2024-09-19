The Government estimated that typhoon Yagi costs Viet Nam around VND50 trilllion (more than US$2 billion).

In Resolution issued 143/NQ-CP dated September 17, the Government said tyhoon Yagi, the strongest storm in the East Sea over the past three decades and the most destructive storm hitting Viet Nam in 70 years, has caused heavy human and economic losses in all 26 northern localities.

As of September 17, the typhoon left 329 people dead and missing and 1,929 others injured, according to preliminary reports.

Nearly 235,000 houses and 1,500 schools were destroyed and damaged and more than 307,000 ha of rice and fruits were inundated.

About 3,722 aquaculture cages were damaged or swept away and nearly three million livestock and poultry were perished. Approximately 310,000 trees were uprooted./.