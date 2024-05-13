US named Vietnam’s largest export market in first four months

The US was the largest export market of Vietnam in the first four months of this year, with an estimated export revenue of 34.1 billion USD.

Illustrative image

The General Statistics Office reported China was the runner-up with an export turnover of 18 billion USD, and the EU came in third with an export value of 16.4 billion USD in the first four months of this year.

During the four months, Vietnam posted a total import-export revenue of 238.88 billion USD and a trade surplus of 8.4 billion USD.

The export turnover was more than 123 billion USD, up 15%, while the import turnover was reported at over 115 billion USD, up 15.4% over the same period last year.

Processed industrial goods accounted for over 87% of the total export revenue, while capital goods occupied 94% of the total import revenue in the first four months of this year./.