The U.S. Treasury Department has just removed Viet Nam from the monitoring list for currency manipulation in its semiannual report to Congress on macroeconomic and foreign-exchange policies of major U.S. trading partners.

The headquater of the State Bank of Viet Nam

Earlier in June this year, the Treasury placed 12 economies on its "Monitoring List" of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices and macro-economic policies, namely China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Germany, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Viet Nam, and Mexico.

All except Taiwan and Viet Nam (which were subject to enhanced engagement) were on the Monitoring List in the December 2021 Report.

As both Viet Nam and Taiwan exceeded the thresholds of fewer than three criteria under the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015 (2015 Act) over the four quarters through December 2021, the Treasury Department put the two economies on the list again./.