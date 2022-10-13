The Viet Nam Blockchain Summit 2022 is set to take place at the National Convention Center in Ha Noi on October 19-20.

The summit will be jointly organized by the Viet Nam Softare and IT Services Association and the Viet Nam Blockchain Association.

The event is expected to draw the participation of more than 1,000 delegates, including 150 foreign delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, the U.S., the Republic of Korea and representatives from such business giants like FTX, OKChain, DFG, BNBChain, NEAR, and FioProtocol.

The participants will be briefed about approaches and new solutions from tech giants as well as stories on how to add new values to tech products.

According to Grand View Research's report, the global blockchain technology market size was valued at US$5.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a pace of 85.9 percent in 2022-2030 period.

Meanwhile, Viet Nam's blockchain technology market size is projected to reach nearly US$2.5 billion by 2026, a five-fold increase from 2021, a report by MarketsandMarkets showed.

Seven out of top 200 blockchain companies have been established by Vietnamese. Viet Nam is also one of five leading countries in blockchain.

There are currently 10 Vietnamese blockchain startups with capitalization of over US$100 million./.