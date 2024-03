Việt Nam đóng góp tích cực trong tiến trình hợp tác tài chính ASEAN

Although 2023 was a difficult year for the global economy, ASEAN still maintained the fastest-growing economic region in the world with a GDP growth rate of 4.2%, according to the Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (Ministry of Industry and Trade). ASEAN is also a diverse import market of agricultural, forestry and fishery products from many countries worldwide. However, Vietnam has not yet made full use of its advantages in exporting agricultural products to ASEAN countries.