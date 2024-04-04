Viet Nam has six billionaires on Forbes global rich list, with four of them increasing their net worth.

Six billionaires on Forbes list - Photo: Vnexpress

The six Vietnamese billionaires are Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VietJet Air Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long, Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh, Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong and Chairman of Masan Nguyen Dang Quang.

Except for Nguyen Dang Quang and Tran Ba Duong, the rest of billionaires reported higher assets in comparison with last year.

Pham Nhat Vuong is the richest man in Viet Nam with a total asset of US$4.4 billion, up US$0.1 billion against the same period last year. This is the 12th consecutive year he has been included in the list.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the only Vietnamese female billionaire reported a total asset of US$2.8 billion. Her worth was reported to surge by an additional US$0.6 billion against last year. She is Vice Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank and Vice Chairperson and CEO of VietJet Air.

Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long's worth was estimated at US$2.6 billion, up 44 percent. He ranks 1,286 globally.

Ho Hung Anh was named in the list with US$1.7 billion of asset.

Trang Ba Duong is the 5th richest person in Viet Nam with total asset of US$1.2 billion, down US$0.3 billion against the same period last year.

Masan Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang entered the world billionaire list for the fourth consecutive year with assets of US$1.2 billion.

Last year, Viet Nam had five billionaires including Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VietJet Air Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Hoa Phat Chairman Tran Dinh Long, Thaco Chairman Tran Ba Duong and Techcombank Chairman Ho Hung Anh.

In 2022, seven Vietnamese names were among the 2,668 of dollar billionaires worldwide namely Chairman of Vingroup Pham Nhat Vuong, CEO of VietJet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairman of Hoa Phat Group Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of Techcombank Ho Hung Anh, Chairman of Nova Group Bui Thanh Nhon, Chairman of Thaco Tran Ba Duong and Chairman of Masan Group Nguyen Dang Quang./.