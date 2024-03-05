Viet Nam pocketed over US$5.5 billion from exporting phones and accessories in January, a year-on-year increase of 11.4 per cent, reported the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

The figure represents growth of 50.4 per cent compared to December last year.

The U.S. was Viet Nam’s largest export market in January, with turnover of over US$1.39 billion, followed by China with $734 million and South Korea with more than US$330 million.

Overseas shipment of phones and accessories totaled over US$52.3 billion last year, down 9.7 percent compared to 2022.

Phones and accessories ranked second in export value, after computers, electronics, and components.

According to an HSBC report, Viet Nam held 13 percent of the global smartphone market share since 2021, and is the second-largest smartphone exporter in the world./.