The country saved over VND800 million (US$34,480) by turning off the light for one hour on March 23 in response to the Earth Hour 2024, the National Load Dispatch Center (EVNNLDC) reported.

Delegates from Ha Noi's Department of Industry and Trade at the campaign's launching ceremony, Ha Noi, March 23, 2024

The campaign was jointly organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Viet Nam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

It attracted all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide to turn off their lights for Earth Hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on that day.

So far, Viet Nam has participated in the campaign for 16 consecutive years. People showed positive change in their awareness of saving and preserving energy, protecting the environment and responding to climate change. All are to contribute to the national sustainable development, towards Viet Nam's net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

Last year, Viet Nam saved 298,000 kWh of electricity equivalent to about US$555.6 million (US$23,617) during the Earth Hour, according to the Viet Nam Electricity (EVN)’s National Load Dispatch Center.

Since the nation first joined the campaign in 2009, the average annual power output saved in one hour is estimated at about 400,000 kWh.

On March 16, nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign./.