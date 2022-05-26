Viet Nam’s exports and imports up 15.4% by mid-May

As of May 15, Viet Nam’s total export and import value saw a year-on-year increase of 15.4 percent, reaching US$270.56 billion, according to the General Department of Customs.

Since the beginning of this year to mid-May, the country gained nearly US$135.2 billion from exporting, up 15.5 percent and imported US$ 135.39 billion worth of goods, up 15.2 percent.

Viet Nam's key export items included phones and accessories (up 13.1 percent), garments (up 21.4 percent), machines, equipment and tools (up 13.2 percent) and computers, electronics and spare parts (up 10 percent).

During the reviewed period, Viet Nam's trade deficit was estimated at US$223 million.

In the first half of May, the country's exports and imports hit US$28.34 billion, down 15.6 percent compared to the second half of April.