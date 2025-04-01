Vietnam Airlines launches new Bangkok - Da Nang route

Manager of Vietnam Airlines’ Thailand branch Ngo Tri Hung said that the new Bangkok – Da Nang route marks a bold step of the airline in linking the two vibrant and promising tourism markets, helping bolster tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnam Airlines launches a new direct route connecting Bangkok and Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines inaugurated a new direct flight connecting Thailand’s Bangkok and Vietnam’s Da Nang central city at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on March 30.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung praised the airline’s efforts to strengthen tourism connections and facilitate travel between the two countries. He expressed his confidence that the route will contribute to bringing more tourists from Vietnam to Thailand and vice verse as well as those from third countries to both nations.

The ambassador laid stress on substantial potential for tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, elaborating during 2023-2024, Thailand hosted nearly 1 million Vietnamese visitors, while sending about 500,000 travellers to Vietnam.

He stated that the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand stands ready to support Vietnamese businesses operating in Thailand and expressed his belief that Vietnam Airlines will achieve significant success through its focus on developing new routes.

Manager of Vietnam Airlines’ Thailand branch Ngo Tri Hung said that the new route marks a bold step of the airline in linking the two vibrant and promising tourism markets, adding it will help bolster tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Operating four flights weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the airline hopes to meet the growing travel demand between these two leading regional tourist destinations.

Da Nang is an emerging market with international arrivals exceeding 4.1 million in 2024, a 36.3% increase compared to 2023. Thai visitors rank among the top four international markets for visistors staying in the city.

Vietnam Airlines previously operated a direct route connecting Bangkok and Da Nang from Don Muang International Airport but temporarily suspended it to restructure development plan. The restoration of several routes, including Bangkok – Da Nang, demonstrates the carrier’s commitment to reinforcing its position as a regional market leader, contributing to the country’s economic development./.