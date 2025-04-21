Binh Thuan inaugurates two coastal roads worth over 1.3 trillion VND

On April 19, the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee held an inauguration ceremony for two major coastal roads of DT.719B (from National Highway 1 to Nhum Stream Bridge) and the Ham Kiem – Tien Thanh Road.

The Ham Kiem – Tien Thanh Road Project

The event was attended by Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh.

According to Nguyen Huu Trung, Director of the Binh Thuan Provincial Transport Construction Project Management Board, the new DT.719B coastal route (Ham Thuan Nam District) stretches approximately 17.8 km from National Highway 1 (Ham My Commune) to Nhum Stream Bridge (Thuan Quy Commune).

The road features a 28-metre-wide roadbed, a 16-metre-wide carriageway, and an 11-metre-wide median strip, with a total investment of 933 billion VND.

The Ham Kiem – Tien Thanh Road Project, covering the section from National Highway 1 (Ham Kiem Commune, Ham Thuan Nam District) to Road DT.719B (Tien Thanh Commune, Phan Thiet City), has a total length of approximately 7.7 kilometres. The road features a roadbed width of 37 metres, a carriageway width of 16 metres, and a 9-metre central median, with a total investment of 420 billion VND.

Speaking at the ceremony, Do Huu Huy, Chairman of the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee, stated that these two transport infrastructure projects are intended to connect with the Eastern North–South Expressway, while also completing the national coastal route to the south of Phan Thiet City.

These two key works contribute significantly to shaping the development of the coastal space, expanding urban areas, ensuring seamless transport connectivity, and enhancing transportation capacity. Notably, the projects also enable the effective utilisation of the area’s vast land resources and unlock its great potential, thereby fostering the growth of tourism, services, and the marine economy.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Binh Thuan People’s Committee presented gifts to households within the project area who had handed over land ahead of schedule, contributing to the timely completion of these two strategic routes./.