Vietnam launches pilot biometric boarding at Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony for the pilot rollout of the electronic identification, authentication, and biometric boarding solution at Terminal 3, a new facility of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, on April 19.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (fifth from left) and officials at the ceremony for the pilot rollout of the electronic identification, authentication, and biometric boarding solution at Terminal 3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 19 (Photo: VNA)

The event marked the completion of a major infrastructure project commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

In his address, PM Chinh stressed that the implementation of electronic identification, authentication, and biometric recognition for boarding procedures aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on making breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, as well as Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on advancing Vietnam’s international integration in the new situation.

He added that that this also marks tangible progress in the nation’s three strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources training, which are critical to ensuring national stability, fostering development, and improving people's quality of life.

The Government leader took the occasion to commend the ministries of construction, public security, and national defence, the HCM City Party organisation, administration, and people, as well as competent authorities for their rapid development of T3 – a modern and smart terminal, helping reduce costs and time while preventing wastefulness and negative phenomena.

Terminal 3, now the largest domestic passenger terminal in Vietnam, boasts an annual capacity of 20 million passengers, increasing Tan Son Nhat International Airport's total capacity to 50 million. The project required an investment of nearly 11 trillion VND (over 425 million USD), with construction beginning in late 2022.

The four-story terminal plus one basement level spans 112,500 square metres and features four main components – the passenger terminal, a multi-story parking structure with integrated services, an elevated road system, and aircraft parking aprons. The facility includes 27 boarding gates, six outbound baggage processing islands, and 10 baggage claim islands.

According to Chairwoman of Vietjet Air Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, the end-to-end biometric process is part of a revolutionary passenger experience that will save millions of processing hours annually, delivering economic value estimated at tens of trillions of VND each year to the national economy./.