Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 23,040 automobiles of all kinds in February, a month-on-month rise of 33%.

Vietnam’s February automobile sales race back

The growth helped the Vietnamese auto market regain momentum after a sales reduction of 51% in the first month of the year. February marked the first time in many months that the numbers of passenger, commercial and special purpose vehicles sold experienced sharp increases.

Of the month’s total sales, there were 16,970 passenger cars, 5,760 commercial, and 300 special-purpose vehicles, up 21%, 81%, and 188% from January, respectively.

Concerning their origins, 12,432 were domestically assembled and 10,608 imported, increasing by 54% and 15% month-on-month.

In the first two months, the VAMA’s sales stood at 40,354 units, an annual reduction of 25%. The sales of passenger cars decreased by 28%; commercial vehicles by 10%, and special purpose vehicles by 47%.

In the period, the sales of domestically assembled and imported cars reached 20,518 and 19,836 units, down 38% and 3%, respectively, against last year.

Apart from the VAMA’s members, Vietnam’s automotive market also witnessed operations of other car manufacturers including Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo. However, they did not make their sales figures public./.