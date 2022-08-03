Vietnam’s tuna exports to France up 203% in 7 months

Vietnam raked in 350 million USD from tuna exports to France in the first seven months of 2022, representing a year-o-year surge of 203%, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The shipments of the fish to the market was estimated to expand by 510% per month in the period, with processed and canned tuna recording the strongest growth.

VASEP expert Nguyen Thi Van Ha said French consumers has prioritised tuna because this product can replace white-meat fish.

Frozen tuna meat products coded HS0304 are still the main exports of Vietnam to this market, accounting for 63% of the total value.

Vietnam is the 14th largest tuna supplier to the French market among those outside Europe.

France's tuna imports have recovered. The European country has increased tuna imports from Asian countries./.