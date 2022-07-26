Tuna export expected to hit over 1 billion USD in 2022

Tuna export turnover in 2022 is expected to reach about 1.1 billion USD, up 45% from the previous year, considering a 56% growth in the first six months of the year, according to statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Tuna export turnover in June reached 90 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 41%, bringing the value for the first half of the year to 553 million USD, a year-on-year rise of 56%.

Regarding markets, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that good growth was seen in most major markets except the EU, Israel and Egypt.

As of the end of June, tuna export value to the US totalled more than 300 million USD, up 96% over the same period last year.

In the reviewed period, CPTPP is the third largest export market of Vietnamese tuna exporters (after the US and EU). The value of tuna shipped to the pact’s member economies reached 68 million USD, up 50% over the same period last year.

However, shipments of tuna to the EU have continuously declined over the past three months. Tuna export turnover to the market in June decreased by 25% year on year to nearly 9.5 million USD, bringing the figure for the January-June period to 77 million USD, up 4% compared to the same period last year.

Besides the three major export markets, tuna exports to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Philippines and Russia also increased.

VASEP forecasts that tuna exports in the second half of the year will continue to grow well, but at a slower rate./.