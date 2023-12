Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index rebounded by 0.26% on December 8 to close the final trading session of the week at 1,124.44 points after losing 0.44% a day earlier.

VN-Index recovers to 1,124.44 points on December 8

On the Ho Chi Minh City Exchange, where the index is based, the total trading volume was 819.1 million shares, with 283 gainers and 221 losers.

In Hanoi, the HNX-Index lost 0.28%, down to 231.20 points, with 65 gainers and 93 losers. The volume of shares traded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange was 106.4 million.

The UpCoM-Index of unlisted public companies remained unchanged from the previous day at 85.71 points./.