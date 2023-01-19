|Vehicles traverse Bac Luan Bridge II border gate in Quang Ninh province.
The work will be resumed from January 28.
Meanwhile, the Bac Luan Bridge I border gate which is specialised for entry and exit procedures in Quang Ninh province will maintain working as usual throughout the Tet holidays.
After a nearly-three-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bac Luan Bridge I border gate was reopened to carry out immigration procedures for residents and tourists from January 8.
Only 10 days after the reopening, it handled immigration procedures for about 4,000 people./.