Customs clearance suspended 7 days at border gates during Tet festival hinh anh 1
Vehicles traverse Bac Luan Bridge II border gate in Quang Ninh province.

The work will be resumed from January 28.

Meanwhile, the Bac Luan Bridge I border gate which is specialised for entry and exit procedures in Quang Ninh province will maintain working as usual throughout the Tet holidays.

After a nearly-three-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bac Luan Bridge I border gate was reopened to carry out immigration procedures for residents and tourists from January 8.

Only 10 days after the reopening, it handled immigration procedures for about 4,000 people./.