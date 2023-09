(TBTCO) - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has just released report No. 9349/BTC-DT on the mid-term assessment of the medium-term public investment plan implementation for the period 2021-2025. According to the report, some ministries, branches, and localities' medium-term and annual public investment planning still has some flaws, as well as inappropriate capital allocation, resulting in the return of capital and capital adjustment.