Fourteen automakers to join Vietnam Motor Show 2022

Fourteen auto brands have to date confirmed their participation in the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 – the largest of its kind in the Southeast Asian country.

An Audi model.

These automakers are Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The show is scheduled to take place from October 26-30 in Ho Chi Minh City.

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, the event will return with a larger scale than in the past.

Supporting industries and manufacturers and importers of motorcycles and yachts will also take part this year.

Besides the exhibition, the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 will also have other activities to amuse visitors.

There will be a seminar on the global trends in electric vehicles and development of Vietnam’s automotive industry in the near future.

A workshop on the supply and use of Euro5 fuel to protect the environment is being considered by the organisers./.