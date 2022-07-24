Hai Duong harvesting longan for exports

Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong on July 22 held a ceremony to begin harvesting longan for export and ship batches of longan to the US, Europe and Singapore.

Chi Linh longan.

Hai Duong province currently has 2,100ha of longan with an annual output of over 12,000 tonnes. In particular, Chi Linh city has 740ha of longan with an estimated output of over 4,000 tonnes per year.

Chi Linh longan is grown in large-scale and specialised farming areas according to VietGap and GlobalGapstandards. As many as 28 planting area codes were granted to 190ha farming areas in Chi Linh city with an expected volume of about 1,200 tonnes.

Besides domestic consumption, Chi Linh longan has been exported to several European and Asian countries, winning the trust of consumers.

Planting fruit trees is one of the advantages of Chi Linh district, with some typical fruits such as longan, litchi, custard apple, red flesh dragon fruit, and orange. Chi Linh longan has been granted a collective trademark./.