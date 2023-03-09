The index of industrial production (IIP) of the northern port city of Hai Phong is expected to grow by 13.5 – 14.5% per year, towards increasing the proportion of the manufacturing industry in GRDP to 46%.

Hai Phong moves to develop more industrial parks

According to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung, Hai Phong is striving to promote three economic development pillars of industry - technology, seaport – logistics, and tourism - trade, especially industrial development in a modern, smart and stainable manner.

The locality has paid special attention to drastically developing industrial parks and clusters, which play a decisive role in the city’s socio-economic development.

Head of the Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Le Trung Kien reported that the total investment in IPs and economic zones accounts for 93% of the foreign direct investment (FDI) capital invested in the city.

In 2022, over 81% of FDI was poured into 56 projects operating in high technology, processing and manufacturing. Businesses operating in local economic and industrial zones posted a combined revenue of 26.7 billion USD, contributing 16.13 trillion VND (over 680 million USD) to the local budget and creating jobs for over 195,000 labourers.

According to HEZA, Hai Phong is home to the Dinh Vu – Cat Hai Economic Zone and 14 IPs that are operating in infrastructure investment, construction and business with a total area of over6,000ha.

Under an action programme of the Standing Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Hai Phong plans to develop 15 more IPs with a total area of over 6,200ha in the 2021 – 2025 period.

The Prime Minister has given in-principle approval for the infrastructure development of the two projects of Xuan Cau and Tien Thanh IPs.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is working on procedures for building the four others namely Nam Trang Cat, Thuy Nguyen, Trang Due, and Giang Bien.

Leaders of the municipal People’s Committee had meetings with representatives of HEZA, localities and investors of IPs to review difficulties and obstacles related to land clearance and disbursement of capital, and discuss measures to accelerate the development of IPs in Hai Phong.

In parallel with the development of new IPs, municipal authorities have also concentrated on expanding existing IPs and industrial clusters, towards creating solid foundation to attract more investment inflows, developing Hai Phong into one of the leading localities in industrialisation and modernisation in the country in accordance with the Politburo's Resolution on building and development of Hai Phong city by 2030, with a vision to 2045./.