Hanoi’s GRDP up 6.69 percent in Q4

Hanoi’s Gross Regional Domestic Products (GRDP) was estimated to increase by 6.69 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, and by 2.92 percent in the whole year, the municipal Department of Planning and Investment reported.

According to director of the department Do Anh Tuan, total State budget collection of the city in 2021 almost hit 263 trillion VND, 11.7 percent higher than the amount assigned by the Government, and equivalent to 91.5 percent of last year's revenue.

As many as 160.2 trillion VND were channeled into development investment in the fourth quarter, up 88 percent compared to the previous quarter and 9.9 percent year-on-year, bringing the year's total to over 410 trillion VND, down 0.8 percent.

As of December 27, nearly 25.4 trillion VND of public investment sourced from the State budget was disbursed, equal to 60.9 percent of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister, the department said./.