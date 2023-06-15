The People’s Committee of Hanoi has approved a project on urban economic development, under which the urban economy is hoped to make up 85% of the capital city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2025, and 90% by 2030.

Urban economy to make up 85% of Hanoi’s GRDP by 2025

The share of the digital economy in the city's GRDP will reach 30% by 2025 and 40% by 2030.

The city also expects that e-commerce sales will account for 10% of the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the city by 2025, and 20% by 2030.

Although urban areas account for only over 10% of the city's area, they are holding an increasingly important position and role in the capital’s socio-economic growth and development.

The urban economy has also affirmed its role as a driving force for economic development, and the nucleus of promoting the transformation of the city's economic and labour structure.

In the 2016-2020 period, budget revenue in urban areas accounted for 78.8% of the total of the whole city./.