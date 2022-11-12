The Government targets to raise urban areas' GDP to 75 percent and 85 percent of the national's GDP by 2025 and 2030, respectively, according to its latest resolution.

The Government also planned to raise the national urbanization rate to over 50 percent and the number of urban areas to 1,000-1,200 by the end of this decade.

By the end of 2020, Viet Nam had 862 urban areas, distributed evenly throughout the country. The rate of urbanisation has increased from 30.5 per cent in 2010 to nearly 40 per cent in 2020.

Urban space has been expanded. Technical infrastructure and socio-economic infrastructure have been invested in an increasingly synchronous and efficient direction. The quality of life of urban residents has been gradually improved.

However, the process of urbanisation as well as planning, construction, management and urban development still have shortcomings. The urbanisation rate is still lower than the target set out in the Socio-Economic Development Strategy in 2011-20 and far from the average rate of the region and the world.