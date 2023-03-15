|Nearly 36.6 trillion VND worth of government bonds raised in February
In the first two months of this year, the State Treasury raised more than 69.42 trillion VND, or 64.28% of the Q1 plan and 17.36% of the yearly plan. Most of them were 10-year and 15-year bonds, accounting for 52.19% and 45.21%, respectively.
Notably, their interest rates trended down, reaching 4.12% for 10-year bonds and 4.32% for 15-year bonds, down 0.24% from those in the last auction of the previous month.
On the secondary market, the trading value of G-bonds during the month reached 111.49 trillion VND, up 96.32% month-on-month, with outright transaction value making up 65.16%. The remainder were those traded via repurchase agreements.
During the month, the transactions of commercial banks accounted for 70.48% while those of securities companies were 29.52%./.