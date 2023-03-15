Nearly 36.6 trillion VND worth of government bonds raised in February

The State Treasury raised nearly 36.6 trillion VND (1.58 billion USD) worth of Government bonds, or 79.12% of the total G-bonds on offer, via 12 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in February.

In the first two months of this year, the State Treasury raised more than 69.42 trillion VND, or 64.28% of the Q1 plan and 17.36% of the yearly plan. Most of them were 10-year and 15-year bonds, accounting for 52.19% and 45.21%, respectively.

Notably, their interest rates trended down, reaching 4.12% for 10-year bonds and 4.32% for 15-year bonds, down 0.24% from those in the last auction of the previous month.

On the secondary market, the trading value of G-bonds during the month reached 111.49 trillion VND, up 96.32% month-on-month, with outright transaction value making up 65.16%. The remainder were those traded via repurchase agreements.

During the month, the transactions of commercial banks accounted for 70.48% while those of securities companies were 29.52%./.