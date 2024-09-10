G-bonds auctions raise nearly 45.3 trillion VND in August

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 16 auctions for Government bonds issued by the State Treasury last month, raising nearly 45.3 trillion VND (1.8 billion USD).

The total value of Government bond transactions in August amounts to nearly 243 trillion VND. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The value marked a 24% increase month-on-month.

In August, the State Treasury conducted bidding for bonds across five maturity terms: five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years and 30 years.

The 10-year term retained the highest issuance share, comprising 63% of the total winning volume.

The interest rates for Government bond mobilisation in August experienced a slight decline compared to late July for the 10-year and 15-year terms, with reductions of 0.05% and 0.06%, respectively.

At the close of August, the successful bid rates for the five-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-year terms stood at 1.95%, 2.71%, 2.9%, 3% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the secondary market, the face value of Government bonds on August 31 reached over 2.1 quadrillion VND, up 2.11% from the previous month.

The total value of Government bond transactions in August amounted to nearly 243 trillion VND, with an average session transaction value of 11 trillion VND, down by 3.34% from July.

Outright trades, where a client agrees to buy or sell bonds listed on the stock market at the agreed price and date, constituted 61.7% of the total market value, while repos transactions, where a client sells bonds and commits to repurchase at a higher price, comprised 38.3%.

In August, the average trading yield of Government bonds issued by the State Treasury saw the most significant decrease in the seven-10 year and 10-year terms, currently averaging around 2.613% and 2.675%, respectively.

The largest increase was observed in the two-year term and the three-five year range, with average yields around 1.476% and 1.8%, respectively.

Foreign investors' transaction value share in August reached 2.12% of the total market transaction value, a 0.42% rise from July, with net purchases amounting to 388 billion VND./.