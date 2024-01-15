Number of businesses rise after tourism recovery

In 2023, the domestic tourism market saw increases of 1,175 businesses, 3,709 tourist guides and about 3,000 tourist accommodation establishments compared to 2022.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s National Tourism Authority said that this year, Vietnam’s tourism industry exceeded the target of welcoming tourists set at the beginning of the year, especially with international visitors reaching 12.6 million, nearly 3.5 times higher than 2022.

Specifically, in 2023, the National Tourism Authority appraised 1,400 applications for new issuance, renewal and withdrawal of international travel business licenses, an increase of 309 applications against 2022. Of which 1,001 new licenses were issued, 309 licenses were renewed, five licenses were reissued and 85 licenses were revoked.

By the end of 2023, the country had 4,069 travel businesses, an increase of 1,175 businesses against 2022. This figure included 1,276 joint stock enterprises, 38 foreign invested enterprises, 2,749 limited liability companies and six private enterprises.

This year, the Vietnam Tourism Authority issued 164 decisions rating tourist accommodation facilities at four or five stars, an increase of 97 decisions compared to 2022.

The country had 38,000 tourist accommodation establishments with more than 780,000 rooms, an increase of 3,000 establishments against 2022. These include 247 five-star establishments with 80,896 rooms and 368 four-star establishments with 50,716 rooms.

In 2023, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism provinces and cities nationwide issued 6,069 tour guide cards, including 2,211 new cards and 3,821 replacement cards and 37 reissued cards./.