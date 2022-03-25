One more Vietnamese pangasius exporter to US enjoys zero tariff

NTSF Seafoods Joint Stock Company, a Vietnamese exporter of frozen fish fillets, enjoys a zero anti-dumping duty when exporting pangasius to the US market in the 17th review (POR17) of the US Department of Commerce, according to Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

The final result of the POR17 was announced by the DOC for Vietnamese pangasius shipments to the US from August 1, 2019 to Jul 31, 2020.

Four Vietnamese enterprises that are not subject to anti-dumping duties by the US are Vinh Hoan Corporation, Nam Viet JSC, Van Duc Tien Giang Food Export Company and NTST Seafoods Joint Stock Company.

Some businesses eligible for their own tax rates include CASEAMEX, Bien Dong Seafood, Green Farms and East Sea Seafood with a tax rate of 0.15 USD per kg, 0.19 USD per kg, 1.94 USD per kg and 3.87 USD per kg, respectively. The average tariff for the remaining businesses is set at 2.39 USD per kg.

According to VASEP, more than 10 Vietnamese pangasius enterprises exported their products to the US market last year. Of these, Vinh Hoan Corp, NTSF Seafoods and Bien Dong Seafood posted the largest export value.

The total value of pangasius exports to the US reached 94.5 million USD by the end of February, up 119.7 percent over the same period last year, making the US the biggest importer of Vietnamese pangasius./.