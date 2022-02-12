Pangasius exports exceed expectations

Pangasius (tra fish) exports topped 1.61 billion USD last year, an 8.4 percent rise from 2020, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Workers process pangasius for export at a factory in the Mekong Delta.

Exports rose quite sharply thanks to a surge in shipments to markets such as Brazil (48.6 percent increase), Colombia (68.5 percent), Russia (72.8 percent), and Egypt (51.7 percent).

VASEP said exports were up also thanks to the US increasing buying amid an increasing COVID-19 vaccination rate and reopening of restaurants.

Exports to the US in fact doubled from 2020 to 370.6 million USD.

The fact that the US imposes zero import tariffs on Vietnam’s two leading pangasius exporters, Vinh Hoan Company and Nam Viet Company, has been a big factor in exports to that market increasing consistently.

Meanwhile, exports to China were down 12.6 percent to 450 million USD, or 27.8 percent of total exports.

Exports to the EU declined for a fourth straight year, falling 17 percent to 106.2 million USD.

VASEP said the pandemic had a major impact on pangasius trade with many countries including France, Italy and Germany.

It forecast exports of the fish reach 1.7 billion USD this year.

The pangasius export market is improving and is expected to fully recover this year with companies' efforts and the Government’s support, VASEP general secretary Truong Dinh Hoe said./.