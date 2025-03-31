PM urges completion of North-South expressways by year-end

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the completion of expressways from the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to the southernmost province of Ca Mau by this year’s end.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Chairing a meeting between permanent Government members and inspection teams for expressways nationwide in Hanoi on March 29, PM Chinh, who is also head of the State Steering Committee for Key Transport Projects, stressed that achieving a growth rate of at least 8% in 2025 and double-digit growth thereafter hinges on public investment.

Transport infrastructure is pivotal in creating new development spaces for localities, easing travel, cutting input and logistics costs, boosting product competitiveness, and attracting investment, he said.

To reach over 3,000km of expressways later this year, he noted his decision to form seven inspection teams led by Deputy PMs. Their efforts have proven effective, resolving many issues on-site.

He directed localities to pool the entire political system to finalise land clearance and secure sufficient material supply, and prevent its shortages. He underscored the need for flexible implementation of mechanisms and policies while ensuring that residents’ livelihoods in project areas are improved, or at least maintained post-relocation, safeguarding their well-being.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries, localities and Vietnam Electricity.

The Government will prioritise capital allocation for projects set to be completed this year, he said, adding that alongside administrative reform, it is essential to actively study and invest in the construction of additional bridges and roads to enhance connectivity./.