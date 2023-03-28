Reference exchange rate 3 VND

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,605 VND/USD on March 28, up 3 VND from the previous day.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,605 VND/USD on March 28. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,365 VND/USD, up 55 VND, and the selling rate at 23,665 VND/USD, down 15 VND from the end of March 27.

BIDV cut the buying rate by 45 VND to 23,310 VND/USD and added 25 VND to the selling rate to 23,680 VND/USD./.