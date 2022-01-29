Shares finish higher in final session prior to Tet holiday

Shares finished higher during the final trading session prior to the Tet holiday on January 28, propped up by the growth of banking and textile stocks.

Shares finished higher during the final trading session prior to the Tet holiday on January 28, propped up by the growth of banking and textile stocks.

The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 0.56 percent to close at 1,478.96 points.

The index had declined 0.73 percent, to finish the January 27 session at 1,470.76 points.

The market's breadth was positive with 307 gainers and 129 decliners.

On HoSE, investors poured over 20.7 trillion VND (913.9 million USD) into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of nearly 703 million shares.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 1.03 percent, to 1,532.24 points.

Of the VN30 basket, 21 stocks rose to cushion the market, while seven declined.

In the VN-30 basket, the most notable gainers were Tien Phong Bank (TPB) and FPT Corporation (FPT) as they both surpassed 4 percent. They were followed by Phat Dat Real Estate (PDR), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VPBank (VPB) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry (PNJ), all rising above 3 percent. PVPower (POW), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Military Bank (MBB) all advanced more than 2 percent.

Meanwhile, PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) was the strongest loser of the group as the company dropped 2 percent.

Stocks in industry groups of banking and textile grew strongly, helping the VN-Index to end the session higher.

The banking group outperformed and supported the gains of the market with notable gainers including Bank for Invetment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Tien Phong Bank (TPB), Techcombank (TCB), VPBank (VPB), Military Bank (MBB), Sacombank (STB) and Eximbank (EIB).

The textile and garment industry experienced a positive trading day with notable industry-representative stocks increased strongly.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index gained 1.33 percent, to close the January 28 session at 416.73 points.

It had lost 0.13 percent to close the previous session at 411.27 points.

More than 67.6 million shares were traded on the southern exchange, worth 1.8 trillion VND./.