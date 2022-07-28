Trade value between Viet Nam and ASEAN nears US$42 bln in H1

Trade value between Viet Nam and ASEAN hit nearly US$42 billion in the first half of 2022, according to the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

Of the above figure, Viet Nam gained US$17.53 billion from exporting to ASEAN Member States over the first six months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 26.1 percent and making up 9.4 percent of the nation's total export value.

Meanwhile, the country spent US$24.43 billion on importing products from ASEAN, up 14.8 percent and accounting for 13.2 percent of the country's total import value.

During the reviewed period, the nation reported a trade deficit of US$7 billion with ASEAN nations.

Thailand was the largest trade partner of Viet Nam in ASEAN with the bilateral trade value of US$10.64 billion, followed by Malaysia (US$7.83 billion), Indonesia (US$6.9 billion), Cambodia (US$6.32 billion), Singapore (US$4.76 billion) and the Philippines (US$3.88 billion)./.