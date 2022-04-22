Viet Nam eyes export growth at 5-6% in 2021 - 2030

Viet Nam targets export growth rate of 6-7 percent in the 2021 - 2030 period, according to the Government's strategy on import and export released Wednesday.

Illustration photo.

Specifically, the strategy sets annual average export growth goal of 8-9 percent between 2021 and 2025 and 5-6 percent in the subsequent five years.

Meanwhile, annual import growth is expected to average 5-6 percent in the 2021-2030 period, 7 - 8 percent in the 2021-2025 period and 4 - 5 percent in the following five years.

In addition, the Government expects to achieve trade balance by 2025 and sustainable trade surplus by 2030 period.

Manufactured and processed products will account for 88 percent of export turnover by 2025 and 90 percent by 2030.

Asia will make up 49-50 percent of the country's total export turnover by 2025, 46-47 percent by 2030 followed by the Americas with 32-33 percent by 2025 and 33-34 percent by 2030, Europe with 16-17 percent by 2025 and 18-19 percent by 2030.

The Government targets to increase the proportion of value-added, high-tech, green, environmentally friendly products./.