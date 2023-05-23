Vietnam asks businesses to keep close watch on US investigation into boltless steel shelving imports

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has commenced anti-dumping investigation into bottless steel shelving units from Vietnam, Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said, recommending enterprises producing and exporting related products keep a close watch on the next developments of the case. ​

On 25 April 2023, Edsal Manufacturing Co., Inc, the largest producer of boltless steel shelving in the US, filed a petition to the DOC and the US International Trade Commission (USITC) to initiate an anti-dumping duties investigation into certain boltless steel shelving allegedly dumped from Malaysia, India, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Vietnam. The product under investigation is packed boltless steel shelf with HS code 9403.200075.

The petitioner has alleged that boltless steel shelving imported from Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are being, or are likely to be, sold at less than fair value in the US. The petitioner further alleged that these imports, which have cumulatively surged by 68.5% from 2020 to 2022, are causing, or threatening to cause, material injury to the US boltless steel shelving industry.

The anti-dumping duties investigation started on May 15, 2023. The investigation period is from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Preliminary data from the USITC shows that in 2022, Vietnam exported about 32.7 million USD of products subject to investigation, accounting for about 15.5% total exports of countries to the US.

Vietnam ranked 4th among the above exporters to the US, after Taiwan (China), China and Thailand, with alleged dumping margin ranging from 92.60% to 224.94%.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the DOC has issued a questionnaire on Quantity and Value (Q&V) for Vietnamese businesses. The deadline to respond is May 30, 2023 and businesses can apply for an extension if needed./.