Vietnamese seaports handle 180 million tonnes of goods in Q1

Vietnam’s seaports have handled an estimated 180 million tonnes of goods in the first quarter of 2022, the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA) reported.

Illustrative image.

Notably, the volume of container cargo through seaports is estimated at 6.2 million TEUs, up 6 percent year-on-year.

In March alone, around 67.3 million tonnes of commodities went through Vietnamese seaports, a year-on-year rise of 4 percent. The volume of container cargo exceeded 2.3 million TEUs, of which 826,000 TEUs are imported goods, and 757,000 TEUs are exported ones, up 12 percent and 7 percent against the same month last year, respectively.

Some localities reported increases in the volume of goods handled via their ports, including Quang Ninh (48 percent), Quang Tri (38 percent) and Nghe An (14 percent).

Meanwhile, those of Binh Thuan, Can Tho, Dong Thap, Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau saw decreases./.