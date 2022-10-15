(TBTCO) - Vietnam's export value to Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) member countries increased by 38.7% to 41 billion USD over the first eight months of 2022, the Government's report shows.

Illustrative image

The Southeast Asian nation spent 35 billion USD on imports from CPTPP nations, the VGP cited the report released by the Government on the implementation of the CPTPP, during the January-August period.

With the above figures, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 6 billion USD.

Remarkably, Vietnam's exports to Canada and Mexico grew by 32% and 9.2% to 4.5 billion USD and 3.2 billion USD, respectively.

CPTPP, a new-generation trade pact, was signed by 11 countries, namely Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam in Santiago, Chile on March 8, 2018.

Eight months later, Vietnam ratified the trade deal that took effect on January 14, 2019./.