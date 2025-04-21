Vietnam’s EV charging infrastructure key to green transition

As the impacts of climate change and environmental pollution worsen, the Vietnamese Government is ramping up support for green transport, particularly electric vehicles (EVs). However, the rapid growth in EV adoption is outpacing the development of charging infrastructure.

At a VinFast charging station (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), electric car sales in Vietnam are estimated to reach nearly 90,000 units in 2024, 2.5 times higher than in 2023 and over 11 times higher than the 2022 figure. By 2030, Vietnam could see around 1 million EVs on the road, with the figure projected to rise to 3.5 million by 2040.

To meet this surge in demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) recommended Vietnam to build between 100,000 and 350,000 charging stations over the next 15 years, equivalent to one station for every 10 EVs.

Currently, VinFast remains the only major player in developing a nationwide charging network. Other EV manufacturers face significant challenges in entering the Vietnamese market due to inadequate infrastructure. Several Chinese EV brands have recently pulled out, citing the lack of charging stations as a key reason.

Nguyen Manh Thang, Director of Whatcar Vietnam, described charging infrastructure as a classic “chicken-and-egg” dilemma. Investment depends on demand, but people will not buy EVs unless they see enough charging stations, and companies will not invest without a clear user base, he said.

According to Thang, consumer mindset also hurdles the green transition, as petrol vehicles are seen as more convenient than EVs which requires route planning around limited charging points.

Experts further highlighted the absence of unified regulations for EV charging infrastructure. Vietnam currently lacks clear standards on site selection, technology, and safety protocols. As a result, each company operates independently, often with different electricity pricing schemes.

To close these gaps, Dao Cong Quyet, Head of the Communications Subcommittee at VAMA, called for clearer legal regulations on electricity supply and charging standards.

Quyet also stressed the need for government support beyond vehicle incentives, urging financial assistance for research, manufacturing, and the expansion of charging systems.

Likewise, Thang also proposed incentives such as low-interest loans and grace periods to mitigate risks and attract more investment in charging infrastructure.

Vietnam’s underdeveloped charging network remains a major bottleneck in the country’s EV journey. Experts suggested government agencies, automakers, and investors share the responsibilities. Beyond policy and planning, manufacturers must also innovate to make EV charging more convenient, efficient, and standardised nationwide./.