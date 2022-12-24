The northern province of Vinh Phuc has attracted more than 425.9 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022, 42% higher than its yearly plan.

Thang Long industrial park in Vinh Phuc.

According to the provincial Management Board of Industrial Parks, Vinh Phuc now has 16 industrial parks with a total area of 3,100 hectares, eight of which have been put into operation with occupation ratio of over 95%.

After the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled, Vinh Phuc has focused on overcoming its consequences and stablised production of local firms by giving them numerous support.

KC Chen, General Director of Compal Vietnam Co. Ltd., in Ba Thien industrial park, said that the company has been provided with helpful information and assistance in administrative procedures. As a result, its revenue is equal to 63% of the figure recorded last year, with social welfare for workers ensured.

This year, the provincial Management Board of Industrial Parks has granted licences to 26 new FDI projects and approved capital adjustments for 35 existing ones.

The new projects came from six countries and territories – the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan (China), Singapore and British Virgin Islands. RoK-funded projects accounted for 54% of the total FDI projects in the local industrial parks.

Along with calling for more investments through promotion activities inside the country, Vinh Phuc also organised activities in other countries such as Singapore and Malaysia to draw more FDI./.