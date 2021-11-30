(TBTCO) - Vietnam’s seaports handled over 647 million tonnes of goods in the first 11 months of this year, representing a year-on-year rise of 2 percent, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).

Of the figure, the volume of exports was estimated to hit over 168 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), rising 4 percent, and that of domestic goods 278 million TEUs, up 6 percent.

The total volume of container cargo going through seaports rose 8 percent compared to the same period last year to more than 22 million TEUs.

As COVID-19 was brought under control in October and social distancing measures eased, business activities gradually resumed, prompting a slight increase in the volume of export products.

According to the VMA, some seaport areas posting positive growth in the volume of goods in the period included Quang Ngai with an increase of 37 percent and Quy Nhon 16 percent.

The volume of container goods that went through seaports in Vung Tau, Hai Phong and Dong Nai expanded 15 percent, 14 percent and 6 percent./.