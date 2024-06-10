18th International Jewelry Vietnam opens in Ho Chi Minh City

he 18th International Jewelry Vietnam (IJV 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on June 8 with the participation of more than 50 units both at home and abroad.

People visit a booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition, to run until June 11, displays various products such as diamond, sapphire, ruby, emerald, amber and pearl, along with machinery, equipment, chemicals, and packaging in service of the industry.

Hoang The Ngu, President of the Vietnam Gemstones Association (VGA), said Vietnam's gemstone market has huge potential thanks to rich resources and various gem mines, which can serve long-term exploitation.

IJV 2024 is a reliable destination in connecting trade, seeking partners, and expanding professional training programmes, he said.

The VGA reported that the domestic demand for gemstones is on the rise, especially in the fields of jewelry and feng shui. For export, Vietnam has shipped these products to many countries, including Japan, Thailand, and others in Europe./.