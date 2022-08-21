Bac Giang rakes in 6.8 trillion VND from lychee, support services

The northern province of Bac Giang earned nearly 6.8 trillion VND (290.5 million USD) from lychee sales and support services in 2022, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Bac Giang is Vietnam's hub of lychee.

Lychee, whose harvest season often lasts from mid-May to the end of July, brought about 4.41 trillion VND to Bac Giang, dubbed as the national hub of the tropical fruit.

Bac Giang’s lychee has been sold across the country and put on shelves of major supermarkets like GO, Mega Market, Saigon Co.op, Hapro, Aeon, Lotte and Vinmart, along with domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms such as Voso, Sendo, Tiki, Shopee, Lazada, Postmart, Alibaba and Amazon.

A total of 75,900 tonnes of Bac Giang lychee were shipped abroad, making up 38.1% of the accumulative sales. China, the US, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Middle East and some Southeast Asian nations were the main importers.

The committee said Bac Giang will maintain the lychee areas in 2023 while increasing those satisfying VietGap and GlobalGap standards.

The locality will work to expand domestic consumption channels, promote sales through e-commerce platforms and boost exports to promising markets like Japan, the EU, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, apart from China – its traditional market./.