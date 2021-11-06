(TBTCO) - Binh Dinh province remains a magnet for domestic and foreign investors despite the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nguyen Bay, director of the province’s Investment Promotion Centre.

Female employees work at Hoa Cong Garment Import Export Co. Ltd. in Binh Dinh province’s An Nhon town. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – Binh Dinh province remains a magnet for domestic and foreign investors despite the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nguyen Bay, director of the province’s Investment Promotion Centre.

The province has so far attracted more than 72.5 million USD in foreign direct investment and over 71 trillion VND (3.1 billion USD) in domestic investment. Specifically, over 40.34 million USD was injected into newly-licensed FDI projected while 32.23 million USD came into operating projects.

Besides, foreign investors registered to pump over 17.14 million USD into some projects in the province.

The provinces has attracted 76 projects with total capital of nearly 43.5 trillion VND and increased investment for 12 others with a total sum of 27.5 trillion VND.

Investment capital in the province mostly poured into the industrial sector with 44 projects, accounting for 55.6 percent of total projects. It was followed by real estate, construction and infrastructure with 31.6 percent and trade, service and agricultural sector with 12.8 percent.

The localities attracting many projects and investment capital are Quy Nhon city, Hoai Nhon and An Nhon towns, and Tuy Phuoc and Tay Son districts .

The province is carrying out administrative reform to reduce the time to settle investment procedures from 32 days to 25 days. It is striving to increase investment in transport and economic infrastructure to become an attractive destination for investors, focusing on sectors and technology./.