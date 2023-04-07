The corporate bond market is showing signs of recovery with a notable increase in both the number of issuers and the value of issued bonds in March.

Corporate bonds worth 1.1 billion USD issued in March (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) that collected data from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), there were 11 issue placements of corporate bonds worth over 26.42 trillion VND (over 1.1 billion USD) in March 2023.

The number was a significant increase compared to the value of 2 trillion VND in February and 110 billion VND in January.

According to VBMA, the total value of bonds bought back before maturity in March 2023 was nearly 14.3 trillion, up 137% over the previous month and up 64% over the same period last year.

Construction and consuming goods were two groups that recorded the largest repurchase value in the month, reaching 5 trillion VND, accounting for 35% of the total repurchase value, and 3.4 trillion VND, accounting for 24% of the total repurchase value.

In the first three months of this year, the total value of bonds bought back by businesses reached more than 29.86 trillion VND, 63% higher than the figure of the same period last year./.