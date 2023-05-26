Countries hail Vietnam’s performance in SDGs realisation

UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis and representatives of countries have commended Vietnam’s performance in materialising sustainable development goals (SDGs) as well as its government’s leadership in this regard.

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, highlights Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, and the implementation of the SDGs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is a success story in coordination between a country and the UN, participants shared the view at the dialogue between countries and UN resident coordinators and the UN Country Team (UNCT) in New York on May 24. The event took place within the framework of a meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, and the implementation of the SDGs.

He also lauded contributions of UN resident coordinators and agencies in Vietnam in terms of policy recommendations and resources mobilisation, and in promoting dialogues with relevant sides during the roll-out of programmes and policies on sustainable development.

Giang stressed that governments take the main responsibility in the realisation of the SDGs, and that people should be put at the centre of all policies, programmes and targets.

The ambassador proposed UN agencies, especially resident coordinators, step up coordination activities, to help countries raise their competitiveness, and establish new partnerships to facilitate the SDGs implementation.

He also suggested sufficient, sustainable and stable financing for UN agencies and resident coordinators to fulfil their functions./.