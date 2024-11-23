Deputy PM asks for RoK support in training high-quality human resources

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh urged the Republic of Korea (RoK) to invest in high-quality workforce training, particularly in cutting-edge fields like semiconductors, AI, and digital transformation , while addressing a Vietnam-RoK investment cooperation forum at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hanoi on November 21.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh addresses the Vietnam-RoK investment cooperation forum at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: NDO)

The Deputy PM affirmed that the Vietnamese Government consistently encourages RoK businesses to expand investment in areas where the RoK holds strengths and Vietnam has high demand, such as high technology, electronics, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He noted that over the past more than three decades of diplomatic ties, the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK has been thriving, based on mutual trust along with shared values and strategic interests, enabling the two nations to work towards sustainable and mutually beneficial goals in all fields, including economy, diplomacy, security, defence, education, and sci-tech.

The Deputy PM highlighted the sound economic collaboration between the two countries, with Vietnam ranking as the RoK's largest trade partner in ASEAN and one of its top three global economic partners. In turn, the RoK is Vietnam's leading foreign investor, with nearly 10,000 projects and over 87 billion USD in registered capital.

Deputy PM Binh called for increased collaboration among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the two countries, based on the spirit of "harmonised benefits and shared risks".

He also underlined Vietnam's guarantees in recognising foreign investment as vital to the economy, ensuring the legitimate rights of investors, maintaining a stable, business-friendly environment, as well as upholding the country's principles of mutual understanding, shared vision, and collective success.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM also called for support in integrating Vietnamese businesses into global value chains and establishing Vietnam as a hub for research, development, and technological innovation./.