The export prices of Vietnamese rice are standing at the highest levels in the world, according to the Vietnam Food Association.

Rice packaging

Specifically, 5% broken rice currently fetches 438 USD per tonne, and 25% broken rice is sold for 418 USD per tonne.

With these figures, the prices are around 20 USD per tonne higher than those of Thailand.

Experts predicted that the export prices will remain at high levels in the first months of 2023.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam is likely to ship 7.2-37.3 million tonnes of rice abroad this year, pocketing 3.3-3.5 billion USD.

Notably, the exports to choosy markets have recorded high growth, including the US (85%), and the European Union (82%)./.