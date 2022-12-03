Viet Nam gained US$49.04 billion from exporting agro-aquatic-forestry products over the last 11 months, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent, statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed.

Of the figure, export value of key farm products, forestry products and seafood was estimated at US$20.73 billion, US$15.59 billion and US$10.14 billion, up 6.6 percent, 8.2 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

Eight items with export turnover exceeding US$2 billion each are coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables, cashew, shrimps, tra fish and timber.

Meanwhile, farm products posting sharp increases in export value compared to the same period last year included coffee US$3.5 billion (up 31.5 percent), rubber US$2.9 billion (up 3 percent), rice US$3.2 billion (up 6.9 percent), peppercorn US$895 million (up 3.2 percent), cassava US$1.2 billion (up 16.4 percent), tra fish US$2.2 billion (up 62 percent), shrimps US$4.1 billion (up 14.6 percent) and timber US$14.6 billion (up 9 percent).

The U.S. remained the largest importer of Viet Nam's farm products with US$12.3 billion, making up 25 percent, followed by China and Japan with US$9.3 billion and US$3.9 billion, respectively.

Remarkably, pummelo is the seventh fruit from Viet Nam allowed to enter the U.S. after mango, longan, lychee, dragon fruit, custard apple and rambutan.