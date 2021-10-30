(TBTCO) - As of October 20, foreign investment inflows to Viet Nam picked up 1.1 percent to US$23.74 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The figure includes US$13 billion poured in newly-licensed projects, up 11.6 over the same period last year while the rest comprises adjusted capital, capital contribution, and share purchases by foreign investors.

Among 97 countries and territories investing in Viet Nam, Singapore took the lead with US$7.51 billion, accounting for 31.9 percent. It was followed by the Republic of Korea with US$3.42 billion, and China with US$2.17 billion, making up 14.6 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively.

Foreign investors invested in 18 out of 21 economic sectors in the Southeast Asian country.

The manufacturing and processing sector lured the highest amount with US$12.74 billion, representing 53.7 percent of the total investment capital, followed by electricity production and distribution (US$5.54 billion), real estates (US$2.12 billion) and retail sales (US$803 million).

The Mekong Delta province of Long An topped the fray with the total registered capital of US$3.68 billion, making up 15.5 percent.

Ho Chi Minh City and the northern city of Hai Phong ranked 2nd and 3rd with US$2.73 billion and US$2.72 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile the disbursed volume decreased by 4.1 percent to US$15.15 billion in the reviewed period./.