Foreign service providers pay over 9 trillion VND in tax over nine months

Foreign service providers paid more than 9 trillion VND (367.15 million USD) in tax through the online portal serving taxpayers engaging in e-commerce and business activities in the first nine months of this year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

The department said that the amount was paid by 62 foreign service suppliers, including the tech giants Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok, Netfix, Apple. Thus, Vietnam is one of the four pioneering countries in ASEAN to collect tax from these foreign service providers.

This is an important step affirming the country's tax management authority over e-commerce business activities from cross-border digital platforms, according to the agency.

The online portal has received data from 351 e-commerce platforms, including transaction data of more than 34,000 organisational suppliers in Vietnam, 136 organisational suppliers in other countries, 214,000 individual suppliers in Vietnam, and seven individual suppliers in other countries, the department said.

The online tax services at levels 3 and 4 have also been provided to businesses over many years, it added.

The department said that in the past three years, the tax sector has also pooled resources to expand electronic tax services for individuals, with over 2.3 million electronic tax accounts of individuals created so far./.